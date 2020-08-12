Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 8 December 2020

Any early fog and cloud will slowly clear, giving way to sunny spells for most. However, fog is likely to return in East Sussex and Kent later. Feeling rather cold. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Special weather advisories: Fog.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: <5%

