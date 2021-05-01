Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 5 January 2021
Another cloudy day with persistent showers that perhaps merge into longer spells of rain. Showers likely turning wintry over high ground. A cold northeasterly breeze. Maximum temperature 5 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
