Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 5 January 2021

Another cloudy day with persistent showers that perhaps merge into longer spells of rain. Showers likely turning wintry over high ground. A cold northeasterly breeze. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

