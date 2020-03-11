Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 3 November 2020

Cloudy with periods of locally heavy rain and strong winds clearing eastwards before midday. Sunshine, perhaps with the odd shower during the afternoon, feeling chilly in the breeze. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

