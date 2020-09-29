Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 29 September 2020

Similar to Monday with cloud and patchy rain across the east of the region during the morning. Otherwise, it will be a dry day with sunny spells and light winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.