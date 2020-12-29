Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 29 December 2020
A showery start with light winds, these showers perhaps wintry inland. Some sunny spells developing later as showers become confined to coasts. Frosty overnight. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Severe flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
