Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 29 December 2020

A showery start with light winds, these showers perhaps wintry inland. Some sunny spells developing later as showers become confined to coasts. Frosty overnight. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Severe flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.