Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 27 October 2020

A cold start with plenty of sunshine, steadily turning hazier. Skies will then cloud over late morning with rain and stronger winds arriving during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <60%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.