Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 27 October 2020
A cold start with plenty of sunshine, steadily turning hazier. Skies will then cloud over late morning with rain and stronger winds arriving during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<60%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.