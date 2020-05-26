Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 26 May 2020:

Dry, often sunny and warm, or locally very warm inland, but cooler near coasts where sea breezes develop. Sometimes cloudier in the northwest turning the sunshine rather hazy at times. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderately high.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.