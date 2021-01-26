Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 26 January 2021
It will be a frosty, dry, bright start on Tuesday. Cloud will thicken through the morning with rain and strong winds arriving during the afternoon, rain turning locally heavy later. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
< 10%
