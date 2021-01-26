Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 26 January 2021

It will be a frosty, dry, bright start on Tuesday. Cloud will thicken through the morning with rain and strong winds arriving during the afternoon, rain turning locally heavy later. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: < 10%

