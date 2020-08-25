Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 25 August 2020

Cloud and rain, locally heavy, will spread northeastwards across all parts during the day, accompanied by strong to gale force winds. Feeling cool in the wind and rain. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 90%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.