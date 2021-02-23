Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 23 February 2021

Early low cloud and fog patches should soon clear to leave a largely dry day, with some bright or sunny spells developing for many. A windier day, but staying mild. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.