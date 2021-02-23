Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 23 February 2021
Early low cloud and fog patches should soon clear to leave a largely dry day, with some bright or sunny spells developing for many. A windier day, but staying mild. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
