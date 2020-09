Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 22 September 2020

After a murky start in places mist and fog will thin slowly. All parts will see some long periods of sunshine during the afternoon before cloud thickens in the west. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood Warning.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

