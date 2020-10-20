Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 20 October 2020

A dry start to the day, perhaps cloudy in places but with large sunny spells developing. Slightly cloudier in the afternoon, with perhaps the odd shower in Hampshire. Remaining breezy. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.