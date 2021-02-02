Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 2 February 2021

A wet and windy start on Tuesday. The rain will quickly clear northwards during the morning, with brighter skies and some showers following on behind. Milder too. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: < 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.