Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 2 February 2021
A wet and windy start on Tuesday. The rain will quickly clear northwards during the morning, with brighter skies and some showers following on behind. Milder too. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
< 10%
