Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 19 January 2021

Damp and windy, with coastal gales. Brightest in the morning in the east, with occasional rain tending to become heavier and more widespread later. Mild, but tempered by the wind. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 50%

