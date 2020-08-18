Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 18 August 2020
Another day of sunshine and showers, with these showers again on the heavy side with a risk of thunder. On balance, the showers probably less numerous than on Monday. Maximum temperature 25 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.
UVB sunburn index:
High.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<30%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.