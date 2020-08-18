Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 18 August 2020

Another day of sunshine and showers, with these showers again on the heavy side with a risk of thunder. On balance, the showers probably less numerous than on Monday. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <30%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.