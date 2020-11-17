Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 17 November 2020

A bright but breezy day, with the odd coastal shower likely in the south. The cloud will break a little though, allowing some brief sunny spells. Locally very mild. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.