Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 17 November 2020
A bright but breezy day, with the odd coastal shower likely in the south. The cloud will break a little though, allowing some brief sunny spells. Locally very mild. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
