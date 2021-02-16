Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 16 February 2021

Mild, but cloudy and damp, with rain making slow and erratic progress eastwards, perhaps seeing out the day for many. Possibly becoming brighter but more showery in the west later. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 50%

