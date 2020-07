Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 14 July 2020

A sunnier start to the east, with cloud soon building again through the morning. Staying mostly dry with perhaps the occasional coastal shower. Clearer spells will develop overnight. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

