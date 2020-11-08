Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 11 August 2020

Another very hot and humid day, with many areas remaining dry throughout, although western areas may see some scattered thundery showers developing later, perhaps heavy and prolonged in places. Maximum temperature 37 °C.

Special weather advisories: The hot weather will continue across the UK, with heatwave conditions for many, creating ideal conditions for thunderstorms which will bring heavy rain and increasing risks from flash flooding, lightning and hail..

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.