Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 10 November 2020

Another dull and cloudy start on Tuesday with low cloud, mist and fog. Becoming increasingly dry and bright from late morning with sunny spells. Mild with a gentle southerly breeze. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.