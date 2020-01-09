Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 1 September 2020

A largely fine day on Tuesday with bright or sunny spells and light winds. Feeling warm in the sunshine, but rather cool in the shade. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.