Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 9 July 2020

Another largely cloudy and dull day. Outbreaks of mainly light rain or drizzle continuing, this mainly in the north of the region. Particularly murky along the south coast. Staying humid. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: none.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: none

Chance of precipitation: 50%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.