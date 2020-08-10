Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 8 October 2020

Rain slowly clearing eastwards through the morning, with bright or sunny spells then spreading from the west through the afternoon. Dry and bright with sunny spells during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

