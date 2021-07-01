Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 7 January 2021

Mostly cloudy at first but dry and brightening up, with decent spells of afternoon sunshine. Remaining cold. Cloudier with patchy rain, sleet or snow overnight, icy in places. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.