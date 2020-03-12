Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 3 December 2020
Becoming increasingly cloudy though Thursday morning with outbreaks of rain arriving from the southwest. There is a chance of embedded heavy showers. Strong winds in the east. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings may be in force for: England
Chance of precipitation:
90%
