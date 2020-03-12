Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 3 December 2020

Becoming increasingly cloudy though Thursday morning with outbreaks of rain arriving from the southwest. There is a chance of embedded heavy showers. Strong winds in the east. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 90%

