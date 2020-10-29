Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 29 October 2020

Soon turning wet and windy, with rain spreading northeast, heavy at times. Turning drier from the southwest through the afternoon, but staying windy with further spells of drizzle possible Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 90%

