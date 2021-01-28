Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 28 January 2021

The band of rain, heavy at times, will continue to slowly move northeastwards during Thursday, gradually easing as it does so. Becoming drier later in the day. Feeling much milder. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

