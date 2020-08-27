Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 27 August 2020

Mainly fine on Thursday with warm sunny spells and light winds. Clouding over through the afternoon, with some heavy rain in the west by the evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 40%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.