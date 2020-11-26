Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 26 November 2020

Dry with sunny spells and light winds. Probably cloudier coastal Kent. Feeling noticeably colder than in recent days. Clear spells and light winds allowing frost and fog patches to form overnight. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 10%

