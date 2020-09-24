Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 24 September 2020

After a bright start, a band of rain, locally heavy, will quickly move northeastwards across all parts. Brighter with heavy showers during the afternoon. Freshening winds and feeling much cooler. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

