Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 24 September 2020
After a bright start, a band of rain, locally heavy, will quickly move northeastwards across all parts. Brighter with heavy showers during the afternoon. Freshening winds and feeling much cooler. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
None.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.