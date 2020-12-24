Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 24 December 2020
After a cold start, it will be largely dry with sunny spells. Some showers are likely in the east over Kent later. Feeling rather cold in the brisk northerly wind. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Rain.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings may be in force for: England
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
