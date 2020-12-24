Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 24 December 2020

After a cold start, it will be largely dry with sunny spells. Some showers are likely in the east over Kent later. Feeling rather cold in the brisk northerly wind. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: Rain.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.