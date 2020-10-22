Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 22 October 2020

A weak band of rain or showers will slowly move eastward to become largely dry in the afternoon, with sunny spells and fair weather cloud. Wind slowly easing for most. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.