Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 20 August 2020

The next few days will see strong winds and scattered showers interspersed with sunny spells. Feeling locally warm. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.