Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 19 November 2020

Showers likely at first, but becoming restricted to eastern coastal parts during the afternoon. Otherwise, largely fine and sunny, but feeling much colder than recent days. Brisk winds easing. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

