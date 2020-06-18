Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 18 June 2020:

Fairly cloudy initially but rapidly turning into sunshine and scattered heavy showers, these mostly in the north of the region where they are likely to be thundery. Cooler. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: >10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.