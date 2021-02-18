Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 18 February 2021

A band of rain will progress east through the morning, clearing early afternoon to bright spells and some sunshine. Generally mild by day but clear and cool overnight. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.