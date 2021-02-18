Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 18 February 2021
A band of rain will progress east through the morning, clearing early afternoon to bright spells and some sunshine. Generally mild by day but clear and cool overnight. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
