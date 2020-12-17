Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 17 December 2020
A good deal of dry, sunny weather, but a few coastal showers. Becoming breezy and increasingly cloudy late afternoon. Overnight rain becoming persistent and occasionally heavy. A mild night. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings may be in force for: England
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.