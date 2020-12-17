Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 17 December 2020

A good deal of dry, sunny weather, but a few coastal showers. Becoming breezy and increasingly cloudy late afternoon. Overnight rain becoming persistent and occasionally heavy. A mild night. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.