Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 15 October 2020

Another day with broken cloud, sunny spells and isolated showers. Less breezy than Wednesday but still feeling rather cool. Showers dying away in the evening, followed by another cold night. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

