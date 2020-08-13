Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 13 August 2020

Another hot and humid day with some sunshine, but also further heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the day. Thunderstorms will bring torrential rain and possible hail. Maximum temperature 31 °C.

Special weather advisories: The hot weather will continue across the UK, with heatwave conditions for many, creating ideal conditions for thunderstorms which will bring heavy rain and increasing risks from flash flooding, lightning and hail..

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10 %

