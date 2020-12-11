Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 12 November 2020

Strong winds in the east at first will ease. Mostly dry with bright or sunny spells. Turning cloudier through the afternoon and evening with winds strengthening again. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.