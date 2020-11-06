Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 11 June 2020:

Often cloudy with showers, but occasionally bright with sunny intervals. Showers may turn thundery during the afternoon, then largely clearing during evening. Winds will become brisk or strong on coasts. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.