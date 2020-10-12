Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 10 December 2020

Generally cloudy, with some outbreaks of patchy light rain, especially at first. Probably drier with some bright or sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Winds freshening later. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 10%

