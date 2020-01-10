Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 1 October 2020
A cool and bright start on Thursday, with sunny spells and light winds. However, there are likely to be a few scattered light showers during the afternoon. Feeling cooler. Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
