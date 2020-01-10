Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 1 October 2020

A cool and bright start on Thursday, with sunny spells and light winds. However, there are likely to be a few scattered light showers during the afternoon. Feeling cooler. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.