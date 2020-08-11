Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 8 November 2020

Outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, already across western areas will move east to reach most remaining places, while becoming lighter at the same time. Dry but still cloudy conditions follow. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

