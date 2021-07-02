Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 7 February 2021

Widespread snow and strong bitterly cold winds, the snow heavy at times, mainly across eastern areas. Further significant accumulations will occur, with drifting likely, especially for Kent. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Special weather advisories: Snow.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 60%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.