Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Sunday 6 September 2020
Dry but mostly cloudy first. Cloud breaking to leave an afternoon of sunny spells and occasional showers once again. With lighter winds it will feel a little warmer than Saturday. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
