Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 6 September 2020

Dry but mostly cloudy first. Cloud breaking to leave an afternoon of sunny spells and occasional showers once again. With lighter winds it will feel a little warmer than Saturday. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

