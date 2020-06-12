Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 6 December 2020

Chance of showers, most likely along the south coast or in the far west. Otherwise dry, with areas of fog or freezing fog slow to clear. Some sunny spells developing. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.