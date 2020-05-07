Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 5 July 2020

Cloud and patchy rain soon clearing east, then a mostly dry day with sunny spells. Staying breezy, but gales along the south coast soon easing. Highest temperatures across eastern Kent. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: none.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England..

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.