Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Sunday 4 October 2020
Generally wet and feeling cool, with showers or longer spells of rain, these often heavy. Becoming windy, with a chance of coastal gales for English Channel coasts. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
80%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.