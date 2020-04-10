Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 4 October 2020

Generally wet and feeling cool, with showers or longer spells of rain, these often heavy. Becoming windy, with a chance of coastal gales for English Channel coasts. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 80%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.