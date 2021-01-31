Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 31 January 2021

Dry and largely sunny start, then increasing cloud, with outbreaks of rain arriving across southern areas late afternoon. Overnight rain spreads further, probably turning to light snow in places. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

